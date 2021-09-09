South Africa: Godongwana's Q&A Debut - Hints of Action On the Economic Front, but Details Remain Scarce

analysis

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, in his first parliamentary Q&A, signalled that a shift to capital spending from consumption would be detailed in the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement. As would measures on what could replace or supplement the R350 Covid-19 grant.

"All options also need to be considered with regards to their affordability before a final decision can be made," said Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana during Wednesday's parliamentary Q&A of economics ministers.

And that's about as good as it got on details, even as Godongwana aced the politics. The Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) is scheduled for 2 November, the day after the local government elections.

South Africa's 1.2% gross domestic product (GDP) second-quarter increase from April to end-June 2021 is slightly up from the 1% increase of the previous quarter, and Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe highlighted how energy and gas had positively contributed this time round.

But that GDP sliver of an upward shift is expected to reverse itself in the third-quarter GDP numbers, which will include the impact of the July public violence and looting.

Ditto the ever-worsening joblessness numbers. A further deterioration is expected from an already dismal 44.4% unemployment on the expanded definition that...