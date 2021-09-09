South Africa: Prasa Has Lost 'Millions' in Income and Passengers, Chairman Leonard Ramatlakane Tells Parliament

analysis

Prasa is trying to refurbish its infrastructure, but consistent problems with sustained theft, vandalism and land occupations are threatening to derail the rail agency's plans.

The state-owned Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) told Parliament on Wednesday that it was trying to improve services, but sustained theft, vandalism and land occupations were hindering it from delivering a key transportation system to commuters.

Prasa has lost millions, "not only of money, but of ridership [commuters]", said board chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane.

Officials from the agency, including Ramatlakane and Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) Zolani Matthews, briefed Parliament on Prasa's progress on the refurbishment of infrastructure.

Ramatlakane and Matthews went through the agency's plans to fix signalling equipment, perways, infrastructure and train sets, including a combined R2.8-billion investment into the Mabopane and Central lines as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in February 2020.

Touching on the dysfunctional Central Line in Cape Town, Ramatlakane, a former ANC MP who sat on Parliament's transport oversight committee, said "it's not there" for the 60% of...