South Africa: Mandatory Vaccination At the Workplace Is a Progressive Workers' Demand

It is the operating principle underlying labour law: Individual rights give way in the face of what workers decide is in the collective interests of the majority of workers.

Halton Cheadle, Di Cooper and Mike Morris were unionists in the struggle against apartheid. They have also held academic positions in law, public health and economics, and have been actively involved in supporting the labour movement across a range of issues.

Two separate articles in Daily Maverick and News24 advocated for mandatory vaccination of workers in all businesses.

Getting the economy on track and speeding up vaccination is an absolutely necessary step to deal with the economic and social impacts of the pandemic. As ex-unionists with a long history of supporting the cause of workers, we maintain that mandatory vaccination of working people and their families is a progressive action. It should not only be supported, but indeed it should be demanded and led by unions, civil society, and political formations which regard themselves as sympathetic to the cause of the working people of South Africa.

Workers have borne the brunt of the various lockdowns to counter the Covid-19 pandemic and cannot afford to suffer from further closing down of economic...