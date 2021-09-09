South Africa: Denel Employees Ask Court to Impose Business Rescue

9 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

State-owned arms manufacturer Denel hasn't paid staff their full salaries for more than a year. Now, an employees association is going to court to have the company put in business rescue.

The Denel Employees Association has applied to the Pretoria High Court to have the cash-strapped arms manufacturer placed under business rescue and controlled by independent administrators to solve its financial crisis.

The association, which in court papers described itself as a voluntary organisation made up of current and former Denel employees who are owed salaries by the state-owned enterprise (SOE), said Denel had not paid employees their full salaries since May 2020.

Vinnesh Jackbeer Singh, a mechanical design engineer at Denel who deposed the association's affidavit, said placing the company in business rescue would maximise its chances of survival and result in a better return to its creditors, including its more than 2,500 employees.

In August, acting Denel CEO William Hlakoane told Parliament the arms manufacturer owed staff R636-million and suppliers R900-million. The technically insolvent company hasn't paid PAYE or VAT and according to Singh has not paid employees' medical aid fees, union subscriptions, pension funds or death and disability cover for more than a year.

Since May 2020,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

