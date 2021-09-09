Liberia: WHO Donates Essential Supplies to Strengthen the Health System Response to Covid-19

The WHO Acting Country Representative, Dr. Zabulon Yoti and the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany Mr. Peter Speyrer, on 7 September 2021 handed over a donation of 462 boxes (924,000 pieces) of facemasks and 11 pieces of GeneX-pert machine modules to the Ministry of Health. The donation of the facemasks was made possible through support provided to the WHO Country Office by the German Government. This support has been channeled through a project which aimed at strengthening emergency preparedness and response and procurement of personal protective and diagnostic equipment.

Speaking during the ceremony, the WHO Acting Representative, Dr. Zabulon Yoti, said that with the COVID-19 resurgence, WHO is partnering with other donors and stakeholders to urgently boost all interventions areas in ensuring the availability of sufficient supplies and diagnostic equipment which are critical requirement. Dr. Yoti said the use of facemask has become extremely important in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic but, can also be used to support the other areas of health. "Expanding the capacity for COVID-19 testing is key to slowing down COVID-19 transmission and reducing sickness and death in the country," said Dr. Yoti.

The Deputy Health Minister for Planning, Policy Monitoring and Evaluation and Research at the Ministry of Health, Mr. Vaifee Tulay received the donation on behalf of the Honorable Minister of Health. Hon. Tulay said that the donation would help the country in its COVID-19 prevention efforts and testing for COVID-19 as well as other diseases like HIV. He commended the German Government and WHO for the collaboration in supporting the country's response. The Government of Germany is one of the main partners supporting health infrastructure development as well as providing support for critical commodities.

WHO continues to support the Government of Liberia in the response to COVID-19, including through strengthening laboratory capacity. WHO is also working with the Government for the continuation of essential and routine health services throughout the country.