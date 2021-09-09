Western Sahara: Reestablishment of Diplomatic Relations Between the Republic of Peru and the Saharawi Republic (Sadr)

9 September 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Lima (Peru) — The Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic and the Republic of Peru have announced the resumption of diplomatic relations at the highest level to strengthen historical bilateral ties and consolidate the bridges that unite Latin America with the African continent.

The announcement coincides with the reception of the President of the Republic of Peru, Pedro Castillo, to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the SADR, Mohamed Salem Salem Uld Salek, bearer of a message from the Saharawi president, Brahim Gali, to his Peruvian counterpart.

Likewise, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Salem Uld Salek, has held a meeting with his Peruvian counterpart, Óscar Maúrtua, to address bilateral relations and issues of common interest.SPS

