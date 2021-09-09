Tunisia: Ten Appeals Against House-Arrest Decisions Lodged With Administrative Court

Tunis/Tunisia — Ten appeals against house-arrest decisions have been lodged to date by former ministers, judges and senior officials with the Administrative Court, said spokesman for the court Imed Ghabri.

The latter pointed out in a statement to TAP, that the administrative justice has begun since early August to examine these appeals and submitted them to the Interior Ministry, the side that issued the decisions of house arrest against several citizens.

Ghabri said that the administrative court rules on the requests submitted to it within a period not exceeding

one month.

The Interior Ministry has issued since July 25 house arrest decisions against MPs, judges, businessmen and senior officials without disclosing data on the persons involved.