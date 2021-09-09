Ethiopia: Looted Ethiopian Artefacts During Battle of Maqdala to Be Returned Home

James Jeffrey/IPS
A manuscript from Maqdala now at the British Library (file photo).
9 September 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopian artifacts looted during the Battle of Maqdala in 1868 are to be returned to Ethiopia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a press release today, stated that the looted Ethiopian artifacts to be returned Ethiopia thanks to The Scheherazade Foundation, who purchased the items through a UK-based auction house and private dealers.

Speaking on the occasion at a reception held at The Athenaeum Club, Ethiopian Ambassador to UK, Teferi Melesse thanked The Scheherazade Foundation for their work in acquiring the precious items and renewed calls for museums, collectors and holders of Maqdala 1868 heritages to return them to Ethiopia.

The Scheherazade Foundation CEO, Tahir Shah said he knew what the return of the objects would mean to Ethiopians.

He added that he hopes to build bridges between the two nations through his Foundation.

The Embassy will make arrangements for the items to be returned to Ethiopia.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X