Kenya: EACC Officers Question Governor Anne Waiguru

9 September 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nation Reporter

Officers from the anti-graft agency questioned Kirinyaga county boss at the commission's offices in Nairobi.

Governor Anne Waiguru arrived at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters on Thursday morning.

