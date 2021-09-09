Morocco: Sept.8 Elections - Presence of Domestic and Foreign Observers Enhanced Transparency of Electoral Process (Interior Ministry)

9 September 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The presence of domestic and foreign observers who monitored the general elections of September 8 "has enhanced the transparency of the electoral process in the Kingdom," said Thursday Interior minister Abdelouafi Laftit.

Speaking at a press briefing, Laftit said that the number of observers who monitored the electoral operation reached 5020, of which 4,323 are civil society associations, 568 of the National Human Rights Council (CNDH) and 129 foreign observers.

Laftit lauded the CNDH role in supporting domestic and foreign observers "whose presence has been an added value to the assessment of the development of democratic practice in the country."

The Ministry of Interior has taken measures and provided information related to the electoral process, he noted, adding that data was provided to observers to simplify and facilitate their work, and enable them to perform their duties in the best conditions.

Until the end of the election, the Ministry's territorial services made sure that the neutrality towards all political parties was respected, adding that they ensured the right environment was set to maintain the credibility, integrity and transparency of the election process.

Moroccan voters went to cast vote, exercising freely their constitutional right, he recalled, adding that the voting operation took place under normal circumstances, with the exception of a few isolated incidents that did not affect the progress of this operation.

Voting took place in the total respect of the confidentiality of the ballot and the the fairness of the counting operations in the presence of the representatives of the lists of candidates, he concluded.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MAP

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X