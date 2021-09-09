Tunisia: Health Ministry to Authorise Doctors, Dentists and Biologists to Vaccinate Citizens Free of Charge

Tunis/Tunisia — The Health Ministry will soon issue a decision authorising doctors, dentists and biologists operating in the private sector's medical testing laboratories, to vaccinate free of charge, citizens against the coronavirus.

Advisor to the Health Minister in charge of vaccination Ines Ayadi stated on Thursday to TAP that this decision had been made with a view to speeding up the jab drive and increasing the number of vaccinated people, recalling that the department had integrated into the vaccination campaign the basic health centres numbering 400 establishments as well as the working doctors and private pharmacies.

Besides, the official indicated that the 5th intensive vaccination day which will be organised on September 11, will be dedicated to the administration of the second dose of Moderna vaccine for people aged 18 to 39 years, who received the first dose on August 15.

She recalled that 18-39 year old people had been vaccinated with two types of vaccine, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, specifying that people who had been given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not concerned by the second shot as it is a single dose vaccine.

Ayadi added that the 5th intensive vaccination day will also target people aged 40 and over who had received the first dose of on August 8 and who had missed the September 4 appointment to get the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, as well as those whose vaccination with the second dose had been delayed.