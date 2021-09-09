Tunisia: Outstanding Public Debt Stands At 99.3 Billion Dinars, 81.52 Percent of GDP, End of June 2021

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's outstanding public debt stood at 99.3 billion dinars, or 81.52% of GDP, at the end of June 2021.

The 2021 Finance Law projects a debt of about 109 billion dinars at the end of 2021, accounting for about 90.13% of GDP.

Tunisia's debt level has been worsening over the past six years, from 52.66% of GDP in 2015 to 81.52% of GDP in 2020, to reach 90.13% of GDP at the end of this year, according to data released by the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Investment Support in its monthly report on public debt - June 2021.

The external debt totaled 62 billion dinars at the end of June 2021, while the domestic debt stood at 37.2 billion dinars. Thus, 66.5% of the Tunisian debt is in foreign currency (56% in euros and 19% in dollars) and 33.5% in dinars.

The country's external debt (62 billion dinars) consists of 54% of multilateral debt, nearly 30% of debt contracted with the international financial market (MFI), while the remainder is made up of bilateral credits.

The domestic debt (37.2 billion dinars) is mainly composed of treasury bills (51%) and deposits at the General Treasury of Tunisia (30%).

The public debt service has more than doubled during the period 2015-2021, up from 5.14% of GDP in 2015 to 9.51% of GDP in 2020, to reach 12.81% in 2021 (according to the forecasts of the LF 2021).