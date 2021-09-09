Tunisia Strongly Condemns Repeated Attacks Against Saudi Arabia - FM

9 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia strongly condemned the repeated attacks against Saudi Arabia, following the attack by ballistic missiles and drones that had targeted the Kingdom's southern and eastern regions, wounding civilians and damaging residential buildings.

"This escalation is a threat to the security and stability of the Kingdom and the whole region and a flagrant violation of international laws," a Foreign Ministry press release issued Thursday reads.

Tunisia affirms solidarity and support to Saudi Arabia in its fight against all threats, the ministry added.

