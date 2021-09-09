Egypt: Mashat - Egypt's Cooperation With Int'l Institutions Seen As Successful

9 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of International Cooperation Rania el Mashat said Wednesday that Egypt's cooperation with international institutions is seen as successful, evidently proved by the major results achieved.

Addressing the Egypt Forum for International Cooperation and Developmental Financing, Mashat said Egypt could manage sharing and moving its expertise to Africa, as part of boosting regional cooperation.

In Egypt, all state agencies joined hands to provide the vaccine and make it available, she said, adding that Egypt had taken proactive measures to provide it through the various available means to ensure the safety of citizens and reduce the repercussions resulting from the virus on the citizen and the economy, she said.

The minister reiterated that the world was in a dire need of joint action to achieve sustainable development goals, and face challenges and outcome of the global outbreak of coronavirus.

