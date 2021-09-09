Egypt: FM Stresses Egypt's Commitment to Backing Transitional Phase in Sudan

9 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Wednesday reiterated Egypt's firm and strong commitment to supporting the transitional phase in Sudan.

Egypt is backing aspirations of the Sudanese people to achieve hoped-for progress and prosperity as part of unity of destiny and deep-rooted relations binding peoples of the Nile Valley, added Shoukry during talks with Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam al Sadiq al Mahdi.

The meeting is part of constant coordination and consultation between Egypt and Sudan regarding various aspects of bilateral relations and regional and international issues of joint interest, said Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez.

The pair asserted their keenness on further boosting joint ties on all fronts, in addition to focusing on strategic projects between the two countries in order to realize integration between Egypt and Sudan, added Hafez.

The meeting discussed a number of African and Arab issues of mutual concern and the convocation of the regular session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level on Thursday, according to the spokesman.

Shoukry and Mahdi tackled ways of promoting joint Arab action mechanisms for facing growing challenges, threatening the Arab world, he concluded.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X