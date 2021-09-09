Egypt: FM Stresses Egypt's Commitment to Backing Transitional Phase in Sudan

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Wednesday reiterated Egypt's firm and strong commitment to supporting the transitional phase in Sudan.

Egypt is backing aspirations of the Sudanese people to achieve hoped-for progress and prosperity as part of unity of destiny and deep-rooted relations binding peoples of the Nile Valley, added Shoukry during talks with Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam al Sadiq al Mahdi.

The meeting is part of constant coordination and consultation between Egypt and Sudan regarding various aspects of bilateral relations and regional and international issues of joint interest, said Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez.

The pair asserted their keenness on further boosting joint ties on all fronts, in addition to focusing on strategic projects between the two countries in order to realize integration between Egypt and Sudan, added Hafez.

The meeting discussed a number of African and Arab issues of mutual concern and the convocation of the regular session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level on Thursday, according to the spokesman.

Shoukry and Mahdi tackled ways of promoting joint Arab action mechanisms for facing growing challenges, threatening the Arab world, he concluded.

MENA