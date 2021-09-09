Egypt, AfDB Discuss Boosting Cooperation

Transport Minister Kamel el Wazir discussed Wednesday with African Development Bank (AfDB) Vice President for the Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization Solomon Quaynor means of boosting bilateral cooperation in the transportation sector.

This came on the fringe of Egypt International Cooperation Forum (Egypt - ICF), launched by the Ministry of International Cooperation, under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

El Wazir said the goal of all public transport projects is serving citizens and the sustainable development plan, which could be perceived in Egypt under Sisi.

The minister pointed out that the Transport Ministry has extended cooperation with the private sector in executing mage infrastructure projects, such as the French RATP in the operation of the third subway line and the light rail transit.

Quaynor showed interest in reinforcing cooperation in the field of maritime transport and dry ports.

