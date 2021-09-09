Egypt Reports 399 New Coronavirus Cases, 13 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said that 399 new coronavirus cases were detected in Egypt in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 291,172.

In a statement on Wednesday, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 13 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,824.

As many as 765 patients were discharged from hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recoveries to 244,062, the spokesman added.

MENA