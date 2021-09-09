South Africa: Vaccinate in Order to Return to Stadiums, Nathi Mthethwa Urges Sports Spectators

analysis

Lovers of sport wishing to be reunited with stadiums will have to be vaccinated for them to be allowed back into stadiums, which have been empty for well over a year now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Government says South Africans will have to be vaccinated in order to be allowed back into sporting arenas, as well as other entertainment venues.

The message was conveyed by Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa during the launch of a campaign that aims to drive this message home, on 8 September.

The campaign, titled "Return to Play -- it's in your hands", was launched at the 90,000 capacity FNB stadium in Johannesburg with Mthethwa supported by deputy president David Mabuza in his capacity as the chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Covid-19 vaccines and the minister of Health, Joe Phaahla.

Athletes such as recent Olympic gold medalist and superstar swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker, former Bafana Bafana international Siphiwe Tshabalala, and former Banyana Banyana captain Amanda Dlamini also attended the launch in a show of support for the message.

"It's in your hands. Back to play is in your hands. It will depend as we have been driving through the message here. It...