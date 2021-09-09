Ethiopia: Flood Affects Some 617,000 People,Displaced 214,000 Others Across Various Regions in Ethiopia

A street in Assela, in the Arsi Zone of the Oromia Regional State.

Addis Abeba — Flood incidences registered between April and July in Afar, Amhara, Gambella, Harari, Oromia, Somali and SNNP Regions left some 616,714 individuals affected, 214,124 others displaced, and 28 dead. Flooding also caused widespread loss of livelihoods and damaged infrastructure, according to the UNOCHA.

A recent report by the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC), stated flooding caused some 23,788 livestock deaths, 18, 097 hectares of crop loss, and damaged 464 houses and 6 schools during this period.

The UN said the most affected areas are Shebele, Dollo, Jarar, Afder, Fafen, Korahey Zones of Somali Region; Wolayita, Halaba, Goffa, and Kefa Zones of SNNPR; Zone 2, 3, and 4 of Afar Region; Dire Dawa City, Arsi, West Guji, Borena, Horgudru Wellga, West Wellega, West Guji, West Harerge, and West Shawa Zones of Oromia Region; West Gojjam, South Wello, North Wello, and Central Gonder Zones of Amhara Region; Sofi Woreda of Harari Region;

and Lare Woreda of Gambella Region.

Meanwhile, the water levels in some dams/reservoirs are reported to have reached maximum levels. According to the National Disaster Risk Management Commission, water levels in some dams/reservoirs across the country have reached maximum capacity because of ongoing summer season rainfall, including Gilgel Gibe, Tana Beles, Fincha and Keseme. Communities at risk of flooding should the dam breaks are being communicated as an early warning and for preparedness measures.