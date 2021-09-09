South Africa: Medical Teams 'Finding Each Other', Dali Mpofu Tells Court As Jacob Zuma's Graft Case Is Postponed, Again

analysis

Daily Maverick readers might be forgiven for temporarily forgetting that former president Jacob Zuma is still accused number one in an Arms Deal graft case and is seeking to have the prosecutor in the case removed, in a week where he was granted medical parole against the recommendations of a medical parole board.

For years, Jacob Zuma used Stalingrad tactics to avoid facing criminal prosecution in the Arms Deal corruption case, and his "ill-health" - while he is reluctant to undergo an examination by a doctor chosen by the state - is now delaying proceedings in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Zuma is accused of receiving 791 payments, totalling R4.1-million, between 1995 and 2004 from his former financial/economic adviser Schabir Shaik and Shaik's companies, to help arms company Thales (accused number two) secure lucrative defence contracts from the government as part of the country's multibillion-rand 1999 armaments deal.

Zuma's special plea, in terms of Section 106 (1) (h) of the Criminal Procedure Act, to try to remove veteran prosecutor Billy Downer from his Arms Deal trial - and thus secure his acquittal - was postponed to 21 and 22 September during a virtual hearing of the high court on Thursday.

Zuma...