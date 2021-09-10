Nigeria: Kaduna Announces Fresh Resumption Dates for Schools

9 September 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mojeed Alabi

The government of Kaduna State, North-west Nigeria, on Thursday , released a new resumption schedule for its schools after months of disruption in the school calendar due to violent attacks by bandits in the state.

The state's commissioner for education, Shehu Makarfi, disclosed this while taking part in a virtual workshop organised by the Education Writers' Association of Nigeria.

The workshop, which is organised as part of the activities to mark the second anniversary of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, was themed; "Consequences of Violent Attacks on Education in Nigeria."

New timetable

According to Mr Makarfi, students of the state are expected to resume on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

However, the commissioner said rather than resume for the third term that has been aborted in the state, the schools will resume the first term for the 2021/2022 academic calendar.

He added that the state has worked out strategies towards ensuring the completion of the third term through online platforms.

He said the resumption will be in phases.

