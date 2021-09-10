Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Three Workers At Obasanjo Farms

Friends of Europe/Flickr
Olusegun Obasanjo.
9 September 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

Police say the anti-kidnapping unit has been detailed to comb the areas where the workers were abducted.

The police in Ogun State say they would soon rescue the three abducted workers at the former President Olusegun Obasanjo's Farm and arrest their abductors.

The police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abeokuta that police were already on the trail of the fleeing suspected kidnappers.

NAN reports that the workers at the Obasanjo's Farm, located at Kobape area in Obafemi-Owode Local Government area of Ogun, were allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday evening at Seseri Village.

According to a source, "They were abducted in the evening at Seseri Village, after their Hilux car was shot at by the gunmen, who took them away."

The police spokesman reiterated the command's commitment to the security of lives and property in the state. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X