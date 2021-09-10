Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Three Workers At Obasanjo Farms

Police say the anti-kidnapping unit has been detailed to comb the areas where the workers were abducted.

The police in Ogun State say they would soon rescue the three abducted workers at the former President Olusegun Obasanjo's Farm and arrest their abductors.

The police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abeokuta that police were already on the trail of the fleeing suspected kidnappers.

NAN reports that the workers at the Obasanjo's Farm, located at Kobape area in Obafemi-Owode Local Government area of Ogun, were allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday evening at Seseri Village.

According to a source, "They were abducted in the evening at Seseri Village, after their Hilux car was shot at by the gunmen, who took them away."

The police spokesman reiterated the command's commitment to the security of lives and property in the state. (NAN)