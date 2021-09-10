Nigeria: PDP Lists National Convention, Zoning Committees

Gov Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State chairs the National Convention Organising Committee while the Zoning Committee is led by Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday appointed a 128-member National Convention Organising Committee to plan its forthcoming convention.

The party also appointed 44-member Zoning Committee to work out a zoning formula for its positions.

The convention committee is chaired by the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, with Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa as his deputy.

Twelve other governors of the party as well as the deputy governor of Zamfara State are also members of the committee.

They are the governors of Oyo, Sokoto, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Delta, Edo, Enugu, Rivers and Taraba States.

Some of its members are also drawn from the National Assembly. They include Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia), Ndud Elumelu (Delta), Philip Aduda (FCT), Emmanuel Bwacha (Tataba), Kingsley Chinda (Rivers) and Biodun Olujimi (Ekiti).

The zoning committee is headed by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State with Gov Samuel Ortom of Benue State as his deputy.

Some other members of the committee include the deputy governor of Zamfara State, Aliyu Mohammed, who will serve as secretary, former Senate Presidents, Pius Anyim and David Mark.

Former governors Babangida Aliyu, (Niger); Ayo Fayose (Ekiti); Attahiru Bafarawa (Sokoto); and Sule Lamido (Jigawa) are also members of the zoning committee.

The party announced the composition of the committees at its 93rd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held at its national secretariat in Abuja.

The meeting was presided over by the acting National Chairman, Yemi Akinwonmi.

Two courts in Rivers State and Cross River State had recently restrained the Uche Secondus from parading himself as the national chairman.

The convention of the main opposition party will hold on 30 and 31 October to elect new members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

The convention was brought forward following the leadership crisis rocking the party.

The last elective convention held in December 2017 during which the Secondus-led committee was elected.

LIST OF SOME MEMBERS OF THE 2021 NATIONAL CONVENTION ORGANISING COMMITTEE.

1. H.E. RT. HON AHMADU UMARU FINTIRI (CHAIRMAN)

2. H.E.SEN. DUOYE DIRI (DEPUTY CHAIRMAN)

3. H.E. ENGR. OLUWASEYI MAKINDE (SECRETARY)

4. H.E. RT. HON. AMINU WAZIRI TAMBUWAL (MEMBER)

5. H.E. DR. OKEZIE IKPEAZU (MEMBER)

6. H.E. UDOM EMMANUEL (MEMBER)

7. H.E. SEN. ABDULKADIR BALA MOHAMMED (MEMBER)

8. H.E. DR. SAMUEL ORTOM (MEMBER)

9. H.E. SEN. DR. IFEANYI OKOWA (MEMBER)

10. H.E. GODWIN OBASEKI

11. H.E. RT. HON. IFEANYI UGWUANYI (MEMBER)

12. H.E. BARR. CHIEF NYESOM WIKE (MEMBER)

13. H.E. ARCH. DARIUS D. ISHAKU (MEMBER)

14. H.E. BARR. MAHDI ALIYU MOHAMMED (MEMBER)

15. SEN. NAZIF SULEIMAN (MEMBER)

16. H.E. SEN. ENYINNAYA ABARIBE (MEMBER)

17. RT. HON. NDUDI ELUMELU (MEMBER)

18. SEN. PHILIP ADUDA TANIMU (MEMBER)

19. SEN. EMMANUEL BWACHA (MEMBER)

20. RT. HON. KINGSLEY CHINDA (MEMBER)

21. H.E. SEN. BIODUN OLUJIMI (MEMBER)

22. HON. GIDEON GWANI (MEMBER)

23. HON. TOBY OKECHUKWU (MEMBER)

48. BARR. EMMANUEL ENOIDEM (MEMBER)

49. HAJ. MARIYA WAZIRI (MEMBER)

50. HON. ABDULLAHI MAIBASIRA (MEMBER)

51. HON. KOLA OLOGBONDIYAN (MEMBER)

52. HON. ADEWALE ARIBISALA (MEMBER)

53. ALH. MAI ADAMU MUSTAPHA (MEMBER)

54. RT. HON. S.K.E. UDEH-OKOYE (MEMBER)

55. RT.HON. THEOPHILUSs DAKAS SHAN (MEMBER)

56. H.E. AMB, TAOFEEK ARAPAJA

57. CHIEF. DAN ORBIH (MEMBER)

58. CHIEF (DR) ALI ODEFA (MEMBER)

59. DR. EMMANUEL BOVOA (MEMBER)

60. DR. AMINU ABDULLAHI (MEMBER)

61. H.E. RABIU MUSA KWANKWASO (MEMBER)

62. H.E. DR. IBRAHIM HASSAN DANKWAMBO (MEMBER)

63. H.E. SULE LAMIDO (MEMBER)

64. H.E. BARR. 1BRAHIM SHEMA

65. H.E. IBRAHIM IDRIS (MEMBER)

66. H.E. ACHIKE UDENWA (MEMBER)

67. H.E. SEN. LIYEL IMOKE (MEMBER)

68. H.E. DR.ALIYU MUAZU BABANGIDA (MEMBER)

69. H.E. CAPT. IDRIS I. WADA (MEMBER)

70. H.E, PRINCE OLAGUNSOYE OYINLOLA (MEMBER)

71. H.E. SEN. T.A. ORJI (MEMBER)

72. H.E. DONALD DUKE (MEMBER)

73. H.E. ENGR. OLUSEGUN ONI (MEMBER)

74. H.E. RAMALAN MUKHTAR YERO (MEMBER)

75. H.E. SEN. SERIAKE DICKSON (MEMBER)

76. H.E. SEN. JONAH JANG (MEMBER)

77. H.E.SEN. SAM EGWU (MEMBER)

78. H.E. BONI HARUNA (MEMBER)

79. H.E. RT. HON. EMEKA IHEDIOHA, CON (MEMBER)

80. H.E. PETER OBI (MEMBER)

81. HIGH CHIEF TOM IKIMI (MEMBER)

82. HIGH CHIEF SEN. BEN NDI OBI (MEMBER)

83. ALH. ADAMU MAINA WAZIRI (MEMBER)

84. CHIEF MIKE OGHIADOMHE (MEMBER)

85. AMB. SEN. IBRAHIM KAZAURE (MEMBER)

86. RT. HON. AUSTIN OPARA (MEMBER)

87. PROF. MRS. SARAH OCHEKPE (MEMBER)

88. H.E. ERELU OLUSOLA OBADA (MEMBER)

89. ELDER GODSDAY ORUBEBE

90. CHIEF OSITA CHIDOKA (MEMBER)

91. MOHAMMED ADOKE, SAN (MEMBER)

92. KABIRU TANIMU TURAKI, SAN

93. HIGH CHIEF RAYMOND DOKPESI (MEMBER)

94. CHIEF FELIX HASSAN (MEMBER)

95. DR. AKILU INDABAWA (MEMBER)

120. SEN. DINO MELAYE (MEMBER)

121. SEN. EMMANUEL IBOKESSIEN (MEMBER)

122. RT. HON. BINTA FATIMAH BELLO (MEMBER)

123. SEN. BASSEY HENSHAW (MEMBER)

124. RT. HON. ENGR. AHMED MUKTHAR (MEMBER)

125. MRS. CHINYERE AGBARA (MEMBER)

126. HAJIYA RABI IBRAHIM (MEMBER)

127. OBONG PAUL EKPO (MEMBER)

128. HAJIYA UMMA BABAWO (MEMBER)

· ADEYEMI A.A. MOYEGUN (ADMINISTRATIVE SECRETARY)

FULL LIST OF THE ZONING COMMITTEE MEMBERS

1. H.E. RT. HON. IFEANYI UGWUANYI (CHAIRMAN)

2. H.E. DR. SAMUEL ORTOM (DEP-CHAIRMAN)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

3. H.E. BARR. MAHDI ALIYU MOHAMMED (SECRETARY)

4. H.E. SEN. ANYIM PIUS ANYIM (MEMBER)

5. H.E. SEN. DAVID A.B. MARK, GCON (MEMBER)

6. H.E. DR MUAZU ALIYU BABANGIDA (MEMBER)

7. H.E. AYODELE FAYOSE (MEMBER)

8. H.E, SEN. GABRIEL SUSWAM

9. H.E. ATTAHIRU BAFARAWA (MEMBER)

10. H.E. SULE LAMIDO (MEMBER)

11. DR. ESTHER UDUEHI (MEMBER)

12. ALH. ADAMU MAINA WAZIRI (MEMBER)

13. ALH. ABUBAKAR KAWU BARAJE (MEMBER)

14. MHR. HON. VICTOR NWOKOLO (MEMBER)

15. KABIRU TANIMU TURAKI, SAN (MEMBER)

16. OLOYE JUMOKE AKINJIDE (MEMBER)

17. RT. HON. THEOPHILUS DAKAS SHAN (MEMBER)

18. H.E. AMB. TAOFEEK ARAPAJA (MEMBER)

19. CHIEF DAN ORBIH (MEMBER)

20. CHIEF (DR). ALI ODEFA (MEMBER)

21. DR. EMMANUEL BOVOA (MEMBER)

22. DR.AMINU ABDULLAHI (MEMBER)

23. PROF. AISHATU MADAWAKI (MEMBER)

24. AMB. MRS. FIDELIA A. NJEZE (MEMBER)

25. RT. HON. S.K.E. UDEH OKOYE (MEMBER)

26. SEN. PROF. SANDY ONOR (MEMBER)

27. HON. ABDULLAHI ALI KANOO (MEMBER)

28. HON. SALISU YUSUF MAJIGIRI (MEMBER)

29. ENGR. ADEDEJI DOHERTY (MEMBER)

30. SEN. EMMANUEL NWAKA (MEMBER)

31. AMB. MRS. DR. KEMA CHIKWE (MEMBER)

32. MRS. LAURENTIA MALLAM (MEMBER)

33. HAJIYA MARYAM INNA CIROMA (MEMBER)

34. AMB. UMAR DAMAGUN (MEMBER)