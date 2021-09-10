Nigeria: Kaduna Govt Directs Schools to Open September 12

The Kaduna State Government has directed public and private primary and secondary schools in the state to resume on September 12 for First Term, 2021/2022 academic session.

Hajiya Umma Ahmed, the Director-General, Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance, issued the order in the State's 2021/2022 School's Calendar for primary and secondary schools, made available to journalists in Kaduna on Thursday.

According to her, the First Term will run from Sept. 12 to Dec. 17; Second Term, Jan. 9, 2022, to April 8, 2022; and Third Term, Aug. 6, 2022, to Sept. 3, 2022.

"All public and private basic and post-basic schools in the state are to comply with the provision of the calendar," she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the schools were earlier scheduled to reopen on Aug. 9, for the Third Term of 2020/2021 session.

However, the state government on Aug. 6, postponed the resumption till further notice due to security challenges.

Although there was no mention of Third Term for 2020/2021 in the new school calendar, a top government official in the Ministry of Education confirmed to NAN that there would be no Third Term for the session.

According to him, every pupil and student will be promoted to the next class to enable the state to catch up with the rest of the states who have concluded the 2020/2021 session.

(NAN)

