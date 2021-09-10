Nigeria: Stop Gagging Those Who Speak Out in Nigeria, Anglican Primate Tells Govt

The Primate, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba, has urged the Presidency and those in positions of authority to stop gagging people speaking out against the ills in the country.

Most Reverend Ndukuba, who made the call when he led a delegation on a courtesy visit to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State in Makurdi yesterday, decried the worsening insecurity and economic downturn in the country.

He urged Nigerian leaders to urgently address the issues confronting the unity of the country and the economic well being of Nigerians.

He said: "Instead of tackling the problems that are facing us, the powers that be are busy trying to gag the people who are speaking out."

The cleric, who was in the state for the Abuja Provincial Council Conference of the Anglican Communion, decried the challenges confronting the country saying insecurity and poor economic conditions had led to the displacement of millions of Nigerians and made life unbearable for all.

According to him, "one's heart bleeds at the sight of those staying in Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs camps; but we know that God will not forsake His people."

He assured of the commitment and support of the Church to the administration of Governor Ortom, pointing out that as a man who had chosen to honour God, he would always be honoured.

In his remarks, Governor Ortom reiterated that Fulani terrorists were behind insecurity in the country, stressing that any day the Federal Government wants to put an end to insecurity in Nigeria, it would be done.

The governor said it was laughable and shameful for any one from Benue to say Fulanis were not responsible for the killings because of meal ticket.

He thanked the Church for always being supportive of his administration through prayers, adding that the conference by the Church of Nigeria would rejuvenate the spiritual life of the people of the state.