Nigeria: NPA Expects 18 Ships With Petroleum Products, Others At Lagos Ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 18 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and others from Sept. 9 to Sept. 16.

NPA made this known in its publication, 'Shipping Position', a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

According to it, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The publication said that the ships contained general cargo, frozen fish, container, bulk sugar, petrol, bulk gypsum, bulk wheat, bulk malt, empty container, bulk coal and soya oil.

NPA said that another 8 ships had arrived the ports,.waiting to berth with petrol, frozen fish, bulk malt, bulk wheat, soda ash and soya.

Also, the organisation said that 23 other ships were at the ports discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, container, frozen fish, bulk fertilizer, base oil, bulk gypsum, automobile gasoline, jet fuel and petrol.