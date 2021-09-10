Nigeria: Police Arrest 55-Year-Old Woman for Trafficking

10 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jude Aguguo Owuamanam

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command have arrested a 55-year- old woman, for alleged trafficking in twins.

The woman, identified as Chinyere Ohanyere, popularly known as Madam Chichi, was alleged to have bought the kids, a boy and girl, with an undisclosed sum.

Ohanyere, who hails from Oguta Local Government Area of the state, was arrested by the police at Graceland Estate, Owerri.

She was said to have pretended to have given birth to the twins on September 3, at Irette in the Owerri West Local Government Area of the state.

Our correspondent gathered that following a tip-off, she was arrested on Tuesday.

Police sources said she claimed that she was delivered of the babies on Friday September 3, 2021, but medical investigations proved no signs of recent delivery.

Ohanyere was said to have been arrested alongside her accomplice, Adaeze Ohanyere, who was previously arrested over child trafficking.

She is currently being detained along with the principal suspect who sold the babies to her.

Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Mike Abattam, confirmed the incident.

He said investigation revealed that the trio were operating with a gang and assured that police are on the trail of other members of the gang.

The police spokesman said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were completed.

