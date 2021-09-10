Kenya/Morocco: Kenya Stumble Against Morocco in African Tourney

After an impressive start to the African Nations Championship that saw them edge Group "D" favourites Egypt on Wednesday night, Kenya were a pale shadow of the side that downed the Pharaohs.

On Thursday, Wafalme Stars suffered their first loss in the competition at the hands of leaders Morocco who ran out 3-1 (25-19, 21-25, 17-25, 21-25) winners to book a slot in the quarter-finals.

The result leaves the group more open than it was before match day two with Kenya and Egypt set to battle for the second place. Egypt - who beat Tanzania in straight sets earlier at the same venue - have four points and need a win of any kind against Morocco to comfortably proceed.

Kenya, on the other hand, must pick three points from Tanzania to reach the quarter-finals.

More to follow...