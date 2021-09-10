Kenya/Morocco: Kenya Stumble Against Morocco in African Tourney

9 September 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Samuel Gacharira

After an impressive start to the African Nations Championship that saw them edge Group "D" favourites Egypt on Wednesday night, Kenya were a pale shadow of the side that downed the Pharaohs.

On Thursday, Wafalme Stars suffered their first loss in the competition at the hands of leaders Morocco who ran out 3-1 (25-19, 21-25, 17-25, 21-25) winners to book a slot in the quarter-finals.

The result leaves the group more open than it was before match day two with Kenya and Egypt set to battle for the second place. Egypt - who beat Tanzania in straight sets earlier at the same venue - have four points and need a win of any kind against Morocco to comfortably proceed.

Kenya, on the other hand, must pick three points from Tanzania to reach the quarter-finals.

More to follow...

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X