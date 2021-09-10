Nigeria: No Need for Zoning in 2023 - Sheriff

A former governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has said stakeholders in the nation's polity should jettison the idea of zoning the presidency to a particular region of the country ahead of the 2023 general polls.

Sheriff, a three-time senator and contender for the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship, stated this on Thursday in Abuja when a group called Frontier for Quality Leadership and Good Governance (FQLGG) paid him a visit in his office.

Sheriff said Nigeria needs leaders from any part of the country that can deliver good governance irrespective of religion, ethnicity or where they come from.

He said APC will not collapse after President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that the party would rather garner more votes.

"If the man that will bring succour to Nigeria is coming from a mountain in Ogoja, we should go and look for him. If it is in the extreme end of Adamawa, we should go and look for him. If he is coming from the end of Anambra, we should go and look for him. We must do soul-searching and look for a leader.

"We must put our differences aside and look for leaders from anywhere. We must also believe that leadership is from God. Nobody makes himself a leader, it is only God that chooses you to be a leader and I believe that most people always blame leaders," he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has said if only 70 per cent of registered members of the APC were to come out and vote in the 2023 elections, the party is sure of getting close to 30 million votes.

He made the remark shortly after receiving the report of the local government congress from the committee sent by the national headquarters of the party to monitor the congresses in the state.

The governor expressed optimism that APC is a short distance away from success considering members' turnout during its recent registration and revalidation exercise.

"We are laying solid foundation for APC, preparing it for the 2023 elections which I hope APC would win by a wide margin, because if we take the registration of membership of the party, even if 70 per cent of those who registered came out to vote for APC, it is sure of getting close to 30 million votes," he said.

Earlier, the chairman of the committee, Aliyu Kumo, said the consensus adopted in the state had simplified their assignment.