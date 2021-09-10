Nigeria: Elections Into 6 Sports Federations Hold Sept 30

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is to conduct fresh elections into six national sports federations on September 30.

It will be recalled that the minister, Sunday Dare in April dissolved the federations and inaugurated care-taker committees pending organisation of elections.

In a statement signed by the Director of press, Mohammed Manga, the elections will be held for the six federations that have their constitutions ratified by their International sports bodies and the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) will conduct their elections based on their respective Constitutions.

"The Ministry has also directed that the Federations should begin the necessary process as outlined in their constitutions towards having an elective Congress that will hold on September 30.

"The sports federations that are expected to hold their elections on September 30, 2021 include: Nigeria Aquatics Federation, Nigeria Basketball Federation, Nigeria Boxing Federation, Cycling Federation of Nigeria, Nigeria Shooting Federation as well as Nigeria Table Tennis Federation

"It should be noted that other sports Federations which are yet to ratify their constitutions will also conduct their elections on September 30, 2021 with the guidelines provided by the Ministry.

"Thus, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development together with the Nigeria Olympic Committee will serve as observers in all the elections," the statement said.

Winners are expected to lead the affairs of their federations for the next four years.