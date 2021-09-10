Kenya: Visiting FIFA SG Samoura Declines Press Interviews

Ben Sutherland/Flickr
Fifa sign at the Fifa headquarters in Zurich.
10 September 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura Thursday completed her two-day working trip to Nairobi without attending any press conference or meeting a government official.

Journalists eager to interview her on the state of Kenya football and financial support the world football body gives to its national affiliate were left high and dry as no interaction with them was allowed.

Samoura, considered one of the most influential policymakers in the sport, made a low-key arrival in Nairobi on Wednesday, a day before she graced the Cecafa Women's Championship final between home side Vihiga Queens and Commercial Bank of Ethiopia at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

She was accompanied by Sarai Bareman, Fifa's Chief Women's Football office.

Samoura, who was dressed in a blue suit, was whisked to the VIP room at the rain-lashed soaked MISC immediately after handing Vihiga Queens their winners medals and trophy.

She was then hurriedly driven out of the facility to the disappointment of journalists who were waiting to interview her.

"She wouldn't grant an interview since those in charge of her communication department are reluctant to do so and have not granted us the chance," said a federation official who did not want to be named.

"She will be leaving on Saturday and we don't think her handlers will give in and allow journalists to interview her. Even if it happens it will only touch on women football and her trip to the country," said the official.

Samoura's trip to Nairobi is a pointer to the world governing body's commitment to developing women's football in Africa. It comes two years after the world governing body set aside $1 billion (about Sh110 billion) towards that purpose for the 2019 to 2022 period.

Some of these funds have been channelled towards funding tournaments regional tournaments such as the Cecafa Club Championship that ended in Nairobi Thursday evening.

However, there are questions over how Football Kenya Federation has used Fifa funds.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X