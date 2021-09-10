Tunisia: EU High Representative for Common Foreign Affairs and Security Policy On Two-Day Visit

9 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — High Representative for Common Foreign and Security Policy Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell is paying an official visit to Tunisia on September 9-10, according to a press release of the European Union delegation to Tunisia.

This is his first official visit to Tunisia as High Representative.

Josep Borrell will meet on Thursday with the independent authorities established by the 2014 Constitution as well as with representatives of Tunisian civil society and political actors, the same source added.

He will then meet with Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic Nadia Akacha, as well as with Acting Minister of Economy, Finance and Investment Support Sihem Boughdiri.

The official will be received on Friday by President Kaïs Saïed. A press briefing will be held after the meeting, according to the same source.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X