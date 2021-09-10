Tunisia: BCT's Nadia Gamha Named New AFI Representative for Mena Region

Tunis/Tunisia — Deputy Director of the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) Nadia Gamha has been named member of the Alliance for Financial Inclusion (AFI)'s Board of Directors to represent the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for the 2021-2023 period.

Gamha's nomination was retained at the end of the 6th AFI Annual General Meeting, co-organised by the Central Bank of Jordan and attended by BCT Governor Marouan Abassi, a BCT press release issued Wednesday reads.

The AFI is a policy leadership alliance owned and led by member central banks and financial regulatory institutions with the common objective of advancing financial inclusion at the country, regional and international levels.