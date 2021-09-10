Nigeria: Lagos Assembly Receives Sanwo-Olu's Request to Amend 2021 Appropriation Law

10 September 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Lagos State House of Assembly has received Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's request to amend the 2021 Appropriation Law, almost nine months after its passage.

The Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, made the announcement at plenary on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the assembly on Dec. 29, 2020, passed the state government's N1.164 trillion budget for 2021.

Obasa said the governor was requesting the assembly to authorise the reordering of N460.58 billion, to N496.26 billion for the recurrent expenditure; and N702.93 billion to N759.59 billion, for the capital expenditure.

He said: "The governor also asked that the budget size of N1.163 trillion, be revised to N1.255 trillion for the year ending Dec. 31, 2021."

The speaker, thereafter, committed the governor's request to the house Committee on Economic Planning and Budget.

Obasa added that the committee was to report its findings to the house in one week.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X