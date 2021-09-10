Cameroon: Men's African Nations Volleyball Championship - Cameroon Secure Quarterfinal Spot

They now top Group C with six points after beating Mali 3-0 sets during their second group game yesterday September 8, 2021 at the Kigali Arena.

The volleyball Lions of Cameroon have picked a direct qualification into the quarterfinals of the ongoing Men's African Nations Volleyball Championship. They grabbed an additional three points after thrashing Mali 3-0 sets yesterday September 8, 2021 at the Kigali arena during their second group game. They now count six points, leading Group C after winning their first match against the Democratic Republic of Congo with three points.

Yesterday's encounter as predicted was not a difficult one but the volleyball Lions did not minimise their opponents, novices, Mali. The first set saw both sides following back to back at the start. But Cameroon later on took the lead with the Malian team unable to contain the spikes from Kody Bitjaa, Didier Sali Hile, Arthur Voukeng amongst others. The blocks from the Cameroonian side made them get more points. The team's receptive and attack capacity equally worked in their favour. The set ended 16-25 in favour of Cameroon. The second set was not very different from the first. Both teams came in stronger but the Lions did all they could to dominate the middle and ended up grabbing more points. Numerous fouls from the Malian side ranging from poor serves and weak reception gave more points to the volleyball Lions. Cameroon worked hard and succeeded to win the set 17-25.

The third set was much easier for Cameroon. The Malian team seemed to have been traumatised with the experience of the Lions, giving them space to clinch more points. Again, the inexperienced nature of the Malians was evident on the pitch as they committed unnecessary fouls helping Cameroon to grossly win the third and last set 9-25. At the time of this report, Cameroon became the second nation to pick a quarterfinal spot after Tunisia. To maintain their supremacy, the volleyball Lions will be playing their last group game against Niger today, September 9, 2021.