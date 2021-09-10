Cameroon: Support to Republican Institutions - Civil Society Movements Take Frontline

The number of patriotic movements have kept on increasing as attacks against the President of the Republic, Paul Biya and the institutions he incarnates are on the rise.

On September 2, 2021, some 14 civil society organisations grouped under the banner of "Le Collectif des Patriotes monde du Cameroun" (CPMC) organised a press conference in Yaounde during which they condemned the antipatriotic demonstrations organised against the President of the Republic, Paul Biya during his recent private stay in Geneva, Switzerland.

The antipatriotic manifestations were once more organised by some Cameroonians in the Diaspora grouped under "Brigade Antisardinard." CPMC members equally used the occasion to denounce the attacks against some Cameroonian embassies abroad and reaffirmed their support for patriotic values such as peace, development, social cohesion and their determination to accompany the President of the Republic in his drive to build Cameroon and realise the dream of emergence by 2035.

The expressed support by the CPMC to the Head of State and the institutions of the Republic is just a tip of the iceberg in the heightened sense of patriotism by civil society organisations since the return of multiparty politics in 1990. President Paul Biya's Youth Movement (PRESBY), has over the years been leading in support to Republican institutions. Other organisations have joined the crusade such as Indomitable Patriots led by Angos Nnanga Marie Paule and Association of Youth Republicans of Cameroon led by Serges Angoni Onguéné,

Different antipatriotic groups and political leaders have over the years been stepping up their schemes to discredit the institutions of the Republic with the ultimate goal of ousting the Head of State, not through the legal and legitimate democratic means which is the ballot box but through street demonstrations. Political leaders such as the President of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM), Professor Maurice Kamto have been a thorn in the flesh of the Republic since the 2018 presidential election in which he claimed that his victory was stolen in which he termed electoral hold-up. Not being able to win elections through the ballot box, he joined by other cohorts have resorted to inciting street demonstrations within the country and abroad, further exacerbated by the attack of State symbols in some of Cameroon's embassies. They have also been championing hate speech which is a great vice against the cherished living together, national unity and cohesion and general development.

Faced with these attempts to topple government, patriotic civil society movements have kept on increasing and engaging in condemnation activities. This focus sets out to present the patriotic civil society organisations and their efforts to support and defend Republican institutions. Some of their leaders give reasons for their creation and how they are involved in supporting the Head of State and the institutions he incarnates.