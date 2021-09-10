Cameroon: Management of Refugees - UNHCR Ready With Protection, Assistance

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on September 8, 2021 had discussions with the visiting United Nations High Commission for Refugees Assistant High Commissioner for Operations.

The fact sheet of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) for July 2021 indicates that Cameroon hosts 1,954,100 persons of concern to UNHCR, 455,401 of whom are refugees and asylum seekers.

The preoccupying situation of the refugees therefore explains the current working visit of the UNHCR's Assistant High Commissioner for Operations, Raouf Mazou to Cameroon from September 7 to 13, 2021 with the aim of searching for solutions. Mr Raouf Mazou at the head of an important delegation on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 had discussions with Cameroon' Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute. After their discussions, he told the press that the objective of the visit was to first thank the Prime Minister for the fact that Cameroon is one of the countries in the world which is receiving the largest number of refugees, close to half a million. He added that, "We came to reaffirm our support and also to reaffirm that we are there for the government to provide them necessary support for the protection and assistance of these refugees."

The UNHCR's senior official said they were pleased to hear from the Prime Minister that Cameroon continues to implement the policy of inclusion and access to services on the part of the refugees. They equally used the occasion, he further disclosed to speak about the potential and possibility for resolutions to the refugee problems with one of the axis being the voluntary repatriation of refugees from Cameroon back to their countries of origin. In the same vein, he said, they discussed the possibility of Cameroonians who had crossed to Nigeria and Chad to come back and the type of support that can be provided for their return.

As part of the practical solutions to the situation of refugees besides the voluntary repatriation, the UNHCR advocates for the inclusion of refugees in national plans for various sectors, not just for the benefit of refugees, but also for the communities that host them. This is with the believe that when refugees are self-reliant and thriving, they actively contribute to the wellbeing and resilience of their host communities.