West Africa: Guinea Coup d'Etat - ECOWAS Members Condemn Act

Meeting in an extraordinary session via video conference yesterday, the leaders were expected to take stringent sanctions against the junta.

A few days after the coup d'état that saw the departure of President Alpha Conde, members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), yesterday, September 8, 2021 held a video conference to make their stand known with regards to the ousting of a democratically elected President of a member State. Though by press time no official communique had been made public, most analysts are of the opinion that the West African bloc that does not condone the ascension to power by military force will not only condemn, but would take a strong stand against the new strong man of Guinea Conakry, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, head of the Special Force that was created by the ousted president. Before yesterday's meeting, the members described the act as a clear violation of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, demanding for the immediate return to constitutional order.

Though the junta that is still keeping the former president under house arrest had justified in a nationwide broadcast that their act was to put an end to chronic financial mismanagement, poverty and endemic corruption, influence peddling by the judiciary and the trampling of citizens' rights. The coup leaders also said they had taken a series of measures aimed at salvaging the situation like, the dissolution of the government, abolished the Constitution and promised to put in place a Government of National Unity.

However, the coup d'état in Guinea has led to international condemnation, from the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to the African Union and the European Union. France said it joined the condemnation of ECOWAS and the call for the "immediate" release of President Conde. The United States also condemned the coup, which it warned could "limit" the American ability to support Guinea.