Tunis/Tunisia — Gabés saw 91 more coronavirus infections from 318 tests, Coordinator of the vigilance unit Houssine Jobrane told TAP on Thursday.

The overall number of positive cases in the region rose to 21,659, including 20,878 recoveries.

There are currently 781 active carriers, most of whom in South Gabés (287 cases), Mareth (191 cases) and Oudref (115 cases).

The number of hospitalised patients stands at 63, including 6 in intensive care.