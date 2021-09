Tunis/Tunisia — The number of detainees who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine reached 3,064 till September 6, that is 38.69% of the prison population, data provided by the General Committee of Prisrons and Rehabilitation show.

The vaccine rollout for jails started last April 16. 535 first shots and 460 boosters were administered in El Mornaguia prison.

Open vaccination days will be scheduled in all prisons; single-dose J&J's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine will be made available.