Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Three patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central, Gash Barka, and Southern Regions.

Out of these, one patient is from the Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region. One patient is from Quarantine Center in Adibara, Gash Barka Region. The last patient is from Quarantine Center in Dekemhare, Southern Region.

On the other hand, three patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 6,608 while the number of deaths stands at 40.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,654.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

09 September 2021