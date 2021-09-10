Gambia: Oneness Bi FC Whip Desert Forces FC in Banjul Nawetan Qualifiers

Oneness Bi FC over the weekend defeated Desert Forces 3-1 in the on-going 2021 Banjul 'nawetan' qualifiers played at the Banjul KG5 Mini Stadium.

Oneness FC scored three goals in the match to land a convincing win over Desert Forces FC to progress to the next round of Banjul nawetan qualifiers.

Desert Forces FC notched in one goal in the match, which eventually proved to be a consolation for them.

The defeat saw Desert Forces FC out of Banjul nawetan qualifiers.

Junction Bi FC beat Falcons FC 4-3 on penalties following a goalless draw in regulation time to advance to the next round of Banjul nawetan qualifiers.