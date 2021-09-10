Senegal: Lamin Jarju Guided Casa Sports to Senegal's Cup Semifinal

9 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Afang M.s. Camara

Gambian attacker Lamin Jarju has guided his Senegalese topflight side Casa Sports to the semifinal of the Senegal's Cup after scoring in their 2-1 win over AS Dounaes in a game played at Stade de Mbour on Monday.

The former Elite United offensive midfielder scored his side opening goal in the 87th minute of the game before Ousman Diouf scored the winning goal for Casa Sports.

The victory has helped the Cassamance-based team progress to the semifinal of the Senegalese Coupes Nationales.

Jarju, who moved to Senegalese side Casa Sports last season has been instrument for the Casamance-based side during his maiden season.

