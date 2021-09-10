Gambia: Rising Stars Award 3 Winners

Rising Stars Africa, a Television season series company recently presented awards to three outstanding artists, who emerged as winners in their recent Television Season 3 series.

Founded in 2016, the event is aimed at promoting and nurturing unrefined talents and potentials in the country.

The winners, Saffie Josephine-Jatta, who emerged first received D100, 000 and a certificate; Amadou Taal, who settled for second and Sainabou Touray, who came out third, both were presented awards as well.

Notwithstanding, the first winner received an air conditioner from E-Zone Electronics; second runner-up took home a smart 42-inches television set also given by E-Zone, while the third runner-up received a smart phone and power bank from Unique Solutions.

At a presser held at Metzy, Mariam Bangz, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company described the young awardees as talented promising youngsters, with enormous potentials.

"Indeed, the winner of Season 3, who we are honouring today, is a young incredible Gambian talent, who has indeed broken through the glass ceiling of success. Saffie Josephine Jatta is a young banker and member of the Winners Chapel Church."

"This show was highly competitive with 20 incredibly talented contestants. They've performed their geniuses through drama and dancing, poetry and singing and it was wonderful."

"The winner, Josephine-Jatta, has also been awarded with D100,000. The half of the money is for her music production. In November, our company would contact her to go and pay for her production."

As a budding singer, Josephine is now under Bangz Entertainment for two years. They will fully support her to release her first eagerly awaited album in the New Year.

"The company is ready to take responsibility of any expenditure that might come as a result of her music production," Ms Bangz continued.

She commended the tremendous support of Qcell, United Nations Development Programme, Unesco, Ministry and all partners that contributed to making the event a success.