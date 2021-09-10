Gambia: Fateemah's Pad Drive Commits to Help Girls, Women With Sanitary Pads

9 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Isatou Ceesay-Bah

The Fateemah's Pad Drive, a women-led organisation has expressed resolve to empower girls and women with sanitary pads and other detergents to improve their hygiene during their monthly menstrual periods.

Founded by Fatoumata Sanneh in 2019, the organisation was set up to help eradicate problems girls and women go through during their menstrual periods.

It also seeks to create awareness in a bid to include women currently serving at the Gambia Prison and Mental and Psychiatric units in the country.

In an exclusive interview with The Point, Fatou Sanneh, founder and feminist, explained that promoting menstrual equity is key in supporting women and girls who can't access it.

She disclosed that partnering with the young people as an educator about issues like period poverty provides a future where no parent will regard period dissection a taboo in the country.

This, she added, would help find solutions and how to eradicate problems relating to girls going through menstrual periods in The Gambia, thereby promoting menstrual hygiene education among school-going children.

"For years, we have been advocating both online and offline in raising awareness through social media and grass-root mobilisation for women and young girls."

She indicated that for years most school going girls have been using cloths, toilet paper, leaves and other unhygienic products, which she said, can lead to the development of bacteria and infections for ladies.

"For those without access to good health care, it can quickly lead to serious health problems."

Sanneh informed that this initiative for years has been supported by individuals, while also making a general appeal to philanthropists, institutions and government to support them execute some of their targets.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X