Gambia: IEC Sets Date for Nominations, Others

9 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), in exercise of its mandate under Section 46 of the Constitution of The Gambia and Section 40 of the Elections Act, has stated that the election to the office of the President of the Republic of The Gambia will be conducted on Saturday 4 December 2021.

According to a statement from the IEC, acting under Section 47 of the Constitution and 42 (1) of the Elections Act, political parties or Electoral Commission will receive nomination of their candidates for the election from 30th October 2021 to 5th November 2021 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the IEC Headquarters, Bertil Harding Highway.

The release further states that the campaign period for the Presidential Election would be from Tuesday 9 November 2021 to Thursday 2 December 2021.

