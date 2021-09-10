Guinea Bissau/Gambia: GFF Prexy, Executive Committee Mourn Guinea Bissau FA Adviser

9 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The President and Executive Committee of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has said that it learnt with regret and sadness, the untimely death of a friend of Football House and Adviser to the President of the Guinea Bissau Football Federation.

Kausu Saidy was recently in The Gambia as part of Carlos Alberto Mendes Teixeira's delegation to the GFF on a study tour.

He served as the interpreter during that historic visit.

"While we extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and the entire football family in both countries, everyone at Football House is praying for the departed soul," said GFF.

