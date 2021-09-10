Gambia: WABSA, GRCS Launch Youth Eco-Bridge Project in NBR

The West African Birds Study Association (WABSA) in collaboration with The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS) recently launched a Youths Eco-bridge project in Kasewa, Upper Niumi, North Bank Region.

The one-year project seeks to create micro-climate change and climate sink in the North Bank Region.

At the launch, Jato Sillah, president of The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS), who doubles as an adviser to WABSA, expressed gratitude to United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for funding the project.

Sillah described the launch of the project as timely and worthwhile, something he said seeks to promote green vegetation in the region.

The region, he added, needs green vegetation that would serve as windbreaks and help combat desert encroachment.

Speaking earlier, Lamin Jobarteh, executive director of WABSA, said the association was formed in 1994 to support government and non-governmental agencies to formulate policies that would effectively mainstream birds study and environmental protection.

This, he observed, plays a vital role in sustainable development of the country.

Jobarteh revealed that 2500 bags of mangrove propagules will be planted within the one-year period, adding that the project despite being launched in Kasewa would be replicated in other communities in the region.

"North Bank Region is severely hit by drought and this project comes to address climate crisis issues. The project will provide green jobs for Kasewa villagers and catchment communities and NBR communities in general."

He indicated that GRCS and WABSA are the implementing partners.

Alieu Mendy, alkalo of Kasewa village, Mariama Berti, Isatou Njie and Pierre Mendy all commended UNDP and WABSA for taking the lead and funding of the project.