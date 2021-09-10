Chad: Gambia Establishes Diplomatic Relations With Djibouti, Chad, Gabon and Angola

BANJUL, 7 September 2021: The Government of The Gambia wishes to inform the general public that it has signed the Joint Communiqués on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of The Gambia and the Republics of Djibouti, Chad, Gabon and Angola at a ceremony held in Addis Ababa, Federal Republic of Ethiopia.

The signing of the Joint Communiqués corresponds with the vibrant foreign policy posture of the Government of the Republic of The Gambia to fully engage the comity of nations in the promotion of regional and global peace and security and, leveraging on the critical economic, financial and social relationships to further realise the development agenda of the Government of The Gambia.

The Joint Communiqués were signed for the Government of the Republic of The Gambia by Her Excellency Jainaba Jagne, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, High Commissioner to the Republic of Kenya, and Permanent Representative to the African Union and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

The Joint Communiqué with the Republic of Djibouti was signed on 1 July 2021 by H.E. Mohamed Idriss Farah, Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti. The Joint Communiqué with the Republic of Chad was signed on 31 August 2021 by H.E. Mahamat Ali Hassan, Ambassador of Chad. The Joint Communiqué with the Republic of Gabon was signed on 1 September 2021 by H.E. Hermann Immongault, Ambassador of the Republic of Gabon, and the Joint Communiqué with the Republic of Angola was signed on 3 September, 2021 by H.E. Francisco Jose da Cruz, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola.

During the signing ceremonies, Ambassador Jagne reaffirmed the strong commitment of the Republic of The Gambia in consolidating the friendly relations it shares with the Republics of Djibouti, Chad, Gabon, and Angola. She informed that the overall foreign policy initiative of the Government of The Gambia has undergone a seismic shift since 2016 principally focused on promoting engagements essential to building mutual trust, solidarity, and win-win partnerships for sustainable peace, security, and socio-economic transformation and development.

Ambassador Jagne said this transformative process embodies formalising the collaborative frameworks developed with the Republics of Djibouti, Chad, Gabon, and Angola through bilateral interactions and the engagements that are facilitated under the auspices of the regional and global institutions that these countries are members of with the Republic of The Gambia. The signing ceremonies, therefore, typify the significant progress being made to realise this important aspiration.

Ambassador Jagne also expressed confidence that formalising diplomatic relations with the Republics of Djibouti, Chad, Gabon, and Angola will have catalytic and positive impacts on all aspects of their cordial ties with the Republic of The Gambia.

On their part, the Ambassadors of Djibouti, Chad, Gabon, and Angola applauded the Government of The Gambia for its proactive efforts that led to the signing of the Joint Communiqués. They described it as a landmark undertaking and commitment to the promotion of friendship and mutually beneficial relationships between the countries on the continent. They respectively re-echoed the optimism that the establishment of formal diplomatic relations reinforces the pathways for greater and fruitful cooperation between their countries and the Republic of The Gambia and to jointly address the common development concerns through the aegis of the international organisations that their countries are members of with the Republic of The Gambia.