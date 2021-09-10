Algeria: Paralympics - President Tebboune Pays Tribute to Algerian Medalists

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune chaired Thursday, at the Palace of the People, a ceremony paying tribute to the athletes who competed in the Paralympic Games of Tokyo who snatched 12 medals and hit African and world records.

The ceremony was attended by the speaker of the Council of the Nation (upper house of Parliament), Salah Goudjil, the speaker of the People's National Assembly (lower house of Parliament), Ibrahim Boughali, the president of the Constitutional Council, Kamal Fenniche, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Aimene Benabderrahmane, the chief of Staff to the President of the Republic, Noureddine Baghdad Daidj, and the chief of Staff of the People's National Army, Lieutenant General Said Chanegriha, members of the Government and senior State officials.

The Algerian Paralympic athletes won a total of 12 medals at Tokyo Games: four gold, four silver and four bronze medals, in addition to new world records.

The Algerian athletes also broke two Games records, four African records and improved several individual performances in different specialties.