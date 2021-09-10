Algeria: Paralympics - President Tebboune Pays Tribute to Algerian Medalists

9 September 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune chaired Thursday, at the Palace of the People, a ceremony paying tribute to the athletes who competed in the Paralympic Games of Tokyo who snatched 12 medals and hit African and world records.

The ceremony was attended by the speaker of the Council of the Nation (upper house of Parliament), Salah Goudjil, the speaker of the People's National Assembly (lower house of Parliament), Ibrahim Boughali, the president of the Constitutional Council, Kamal Fenniche, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Aimene Benabderrahmane, the chief of Staff to the President of the Republic, Noureddine Baghdad Daidj, and the chief of Staff of the People's National Army, Lieutenant General Said Chanegriha, members of the Government and senior State officials.

The Algerian Paralympic athletes won a total of 12 medals at Tokyo Games: four gold, four silver and four bronze medals, in addition to new world records.

The Algerian athletes also broke two Games records, four African records and improved several individual performances in different specialties.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X